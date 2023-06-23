Windrush 75 years | ITV News Central's special programme for the East Midlands

Thursday 22 June marked 75 years since Empire Windrush brought hundreds of people from the Caribbean to the UK.

They were responding to the British government's call to arms, to take up jobs and rebuild Britain after Second World War. And many chose to call East Midlands their home.

The Windrush generation weren't the first Black people to settle in this country but they did lay the foundations for much of community life as we know it.

Services have been held across the region, with flags raised in Derby, Nottingham and Peterborough - with more events planned.