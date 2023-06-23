Windrush 75 years | ITV News Central's special programme for the West Midlands

Thursday 22 June 2023 marks 75 years since Empire Windrush brought hundreds of people from the Caribbean to the UK.

They were responding to the British government's call to the arms, to take up jobs and rebuild Britain after the Second World War - and many chose to call the Midlands their home.

The Windrush generation weren't the first Black people to settle in this country but they did lay the foundations for much of community life as we know it today.

Services have been held across the region - with flags raised in Coventry and Wolverhampton and more events planned.