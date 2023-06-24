A Dad from Burton is attempting to run 100 miles in 24 hours to raise funds for life-saving cancer research and treatments.

Julien Hill's mother Ruth survived bowel cancer recently, and within days of completing the London Marathon, Derby County fan Julian announced his plans to run from Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium to Derby’s Pride Park and around the villages of South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

“Finding out mum had cancer during lockdown was really tough,” the 46-year-old support officer said.

“There were times when she didn’t want to continue treatment because it was so difficult but as a family we really tried to encourage her to keep at it."

Julian recently completed the London marathon in under 4 hours. Credit: Cancer Research UK

“That’s what pushed me through to complete this year’s London Marathon in under four hours for the first time.

"Going through cancer is not a pleasant experience so I wanted to do something this time that reflected the difficulties that people go through during treatment.”

“I’ve broken it up into 13 manageable stages and I’ve got different people who are going to run different stages with me.

“I’ll be running past Pride Park to get my Derby County fix and hopefully finish back at Burton Albion at midday on Sunday."

Watch as Julian sets off for his 100 mile run on Saturday (24 June) from Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

Julian's mum Ruth was diagnosed with bowel cancer in July 2021 and went through eighteen months of treatment including radiotherapy, surgery and chemotherapy. In January this year she was given the-all clear.

Julian Hill says training for the event has involved a marathon every weekend and 4AM starts.

Julian has already raised over £3,000 for The Bobby Moore Fund, a Cancer Research UK fund set up by Bobby’s widow Stephanie Moore to raise funds for pioneering bowel cancer research.

The football fan is hoping to raise much more - and says he'll celebrate success with a rest - and possibly a well earned beer.