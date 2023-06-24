An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found by a footpath in Derbyshire.

Police say they were called by a member of the public on Friday 23 June at around 7.20pm to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston.

A man was found dead by a footpath and a cordon was put in place.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and officers remain in the area, while the family of the deceased man are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.