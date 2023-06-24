Roadworks and barriers outside a popular Derby pub are costing several thousand pounds of lost business each week from passing trade because people don't know how to get to the front door.

Suppliers are also refusing to deliver beer to the Neptune this week because they cannot gain access - leaving landlord Steve Kirk angry and in despair as one of his biggest charity fundraising events - Armed Forces Day - is due to take place this Saturday.

Mr Kirk, who usually raises more than £2,000 for the Royal British Legion at the event, is at his wits' end because of the roadworks, which he claims were due to finish at the end of April but now he has been told it will be at least the end of July.

The view from The Neptune's front door Credit: BPM

"The work has been taking place for months but about four weeks ago the barriers were moved further up The Spot right in front of the pub and since then takings have been down as I have lost 95% of the normal footfall on this side of the road.

"Even the regulars are saying what a hassle it all is.

"I am especially worried about this Saturday. The pub is ready, the flags are up and we usually have a really good day but I am worried if this does not get sorted what impact it will have, especially with the beer situation."

"I have really worked hard since Covid to make sure the business builds up again but this has been a bitter blow. We usually get so many visitors on Armed Forces Day as well as regulars, the pub is really buzzing."

A Derby City Council spokesman said: "The project team has been in contact with the landlord of the Neptune pub and is arranging a site visit to discuss any disruptions further.

"The works taking place around St Peter’s Street, Gower Street and Babington Lane are to install a series of upgrades to streets and footpaths which will make active travel, such as walking and cycling, easier for citizens."