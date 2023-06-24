Two men have been arrested in a Derbyshire murder investigation after a man's body was found by a footpath.

Officers were called by a member of the public on Friday 23 June at around 7.20pm to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston to reports that a body had been found.

A man was found dead at the scene and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being questioned in police custody.

Mobile phone footage from the scene on Friday night show a large emergency response as the body of a man was found on a path near Ripley Lane.

Derbyshire Police says officers will remain in the area for some time, and the deceased's family are being supported.

People who live in the area are asked to check any CCTV or dash cam footage from the time, and to contact police with any relevant information.