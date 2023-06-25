A man has died after a hot air balloon deflated and fell to the ground in Worcestershire.

The incident took place earlier this morning, June 25, with emergency services being called to a field off Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “At 6.20am this morning police received a call a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground near the A449 at Ombersley.

"The balloon fell to the ground in a field off Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court.

“Emergency services attended and unfortunately a man was pronounced dead by paramedics. The Air Accident Investigation Branch will now carry out an investigation.”

The Air Accident Invesitgations Branch (AAIB), which investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents within the UK, has confirmed its investigating the incident.

The AAIB tweeted: "An accident near Ombersley, Worcestershire involving a balloon was reported to the AAIB this morning and we are deploying a team to the site."