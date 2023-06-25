A murder investigation is underway in Derbyshire following the disappearance of a woman from Ilkeston.

Sarah Henshaw, 31, has not been since around 9pm on Tuesday 20 June at her home address on Norman Street.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Derbyshire Police say Sarah is described as white, of a medium build with long dark straight hair which she usually wears in a bun.

She is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps. She also has a tattoo on her right foot.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace of Derbyshire Police said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation."