A body has been found in the search for a missing woman from Derbyshire, who is believed to have been murdered.

Sarah Henshaw, 31, had not been seen since Tuesday 20 June at her home on Norman Street in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire Police discovered a body near Chesterfield, believed to be Sarah, in a layby on the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1, in the early hours of this morning (Monday 26 June).

A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday 23 June that Miss Henshaw was missing.

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder, remains in police custody and a warrant of further detention has been authorised giving officers more time to question him.

Derbyshire Police has appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van which may have been in the area in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June.

A spokesman said: "Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield."

The force is urging anyone with information that may be able to help them to get in touch online, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.