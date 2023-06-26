A woman who was found dead at a property in Whetstone in Leicestershire has been named by police as Natasha Morias.

Police were called to a property in Loughland Close at 8.43pm on Thursday 22 June following reports of a concern for the welfare of a 40-year-old woman.

When officers arrived they found Natasha unresponsive and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Natasha’s family have released a tribute, describing her as a "beautiful soul". They said: "Natasha was loved by all her family and she will be greatly missed by us all.

"Her life was cut short and that will forever leave a hole in our hearts.

"We hold onto and will always treasure the beautiful memories we share and all the love she gave to all those around her.

"Rest in perfect peace, you beautiful soul. We love you so much."

Natasha's family said she will be "greatly missed". Credit: Leicestershire Police

A 27-year-old man has been charged with Natasha's murder following a three-day investigation by Leicestershire Police.

Shannon Grant, of Rotherham Road, Coventry, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday 26 June.

Four others were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two men, aged 22 and 53, and a 19-year-old woman were released under investigation on Saturday 24 June.

The fourth person, a 35-year-old woman, has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.