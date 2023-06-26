A man who died in a hot air balloon accident has been named as pilot Peter Gregory, 25, from the Cotswolds.

Police were called to Worcestershire yesterday (Sunday 25 June), after a hot air balloon fell to the ground in a field off Holt Fleet Road.

It happened near the A449 in Ombersley.

My Gregory's family has said he was a passionate balloonist who "took one last flight, doing what he loved" when he died.

In a tribute, they said: "Peter Gregory. 25 years of living life to the full."On the morning of Sunday 25th June, our Pilot Pete took one last flight, doing what he loved.

"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an Airline Pilot, Peter’s passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards."

His family added: "When he set his heart to something, he’d never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe.

"We will fly together again soon Pete.

"We love you

"Dan, Mummy, Daddy & Emma"

Mr Gregory’s death is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Emergency services attended Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley after receiving a call that a hot air balloon had fallen to the ground near the village.

The British Balloon and Airship Club (BBAC) said it was aware of the incident.

“The AAIB have been informed and supported by the BBAC, will be investigating the circumstances,” a statement said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time.”

This weekend marked the first Worcestershire Balloon Festival, which took place on June 23 and 24 at Worcester Racecourse, around 6.8 miles from the site of the accident.

Organisers said the accident was not related to the festival.