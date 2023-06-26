A man has been arrested after a person was stabbed at a tram stop in Nottingham.

Police were called to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, shortly after 11.10am this morning (Monday 26 June) to reports of a stabbing.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man has been arrested following the incident.

There are currently no tram services between Wilkinson Street, Bulwell and Pheonix Park, while police continue investigations at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ash Thornton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This investigation is in its early stages are our officers remain at the scene.

“There are no tram services between Wilkinson Street and Bulwell and also Phoenix Park while the scene remains in place.

“We would ask anyone who has any information or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”