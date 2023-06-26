Shrewsbury Town name Matthew Taylor as Steve Cotterill successor

Shrewsbury Town have named former Walsall manager Matthew Taylor as their new head coach.

It comes after Steve Cotterill's departure on June 6th as the club's manager.

In short statement on their website, Shrewsbury Town wrote: "The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Shrewsbury Town finished 12th in League One - 18 points off the play-off promotion spots.

Fans will be hoping that next season their side can bridge the gap and challenge for promotion to the Championship.

Steve Cotterill has left his post after two and half years in the job Credit: PA

Leading the team will be former Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham United and Burnley player Matthew Taylor.

Taylor racked up over 600 apperances, scoring over 80 goals.

After hanging up his boots, the former midfielder went on to manage Swindon Town, Tottenham Hotspur's under-18's and Walsall FC.

He was dismissed from his role at Walsall in February last year.

Matthew Taylor as Walsall FC manager Credit: PA

In a statement on the club's website Taylor said he was "delighted" to become the club's new head coach.

He said: " I think when you come to the stadium, when you look at the infrastructure behind the football club – there is nothing (I feel) other than a burning desire and excitement.

“I’m very aware the football club has a successful playing style – something that has worked when you look at the finish last season. I think it was the second-highest finish for 34 years.

“But what is imperative is that every time a player goes onto the pitch wearing a Shrewsbury Town shirt – they have to go and give everything they have got. That is a minimum requirement and I’m sure the players will do that."

Shrewsbury Town, Director of football Micky Moore said: "We went through a thorough process. I said right at the beginning that I needed time.

"We interviewed five and then we got down to the last two and Matt fit the criteria we set out right at the very beginning.

"I think from the moment I walked in, from what I've said I said our head coach will look like, Matty fitted that script and I'm very excited to have him on board."