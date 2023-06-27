A man from Staffordshire died while on a family holiday after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on a bar menu as part of a challenge.

Timothy Southern, 53, from Lichfield, had drank 12 cocktails when he went to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, Jamaica.

He later died in his hotel room.

Staffordshire area coroner Emma Serrano has ruled his death was alcohol-related.

A pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica giving the cause of death as 'acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption' but an inquest into Mr Southern's death heard toxicology reports could take three years to come back from Jamaica.

Mr Southern was on holiday with his sister, children and other relatives in May 2022.

The inquest heard that Mr Southern had already been drinking brandy and beer in the morning when he met two Canadian women trying to complete the 21 cocktail challenge before midnight to celebrate one of their birthdays.

Mr Southern's family have criticised the attempts to revive him in his hotel room.One of them told his inquest: "He was on his back choking. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for an ambulance. He was making a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position he vomited. I was shouting his name with no response."When the nurse arrived I said had an ambulance been called and she said 'no'. I thought she would take over. But that was not the case. I noticed he was starting to lose temperature. I checked his pulse and couldn't find it."She said he had a pulse. I was starting to lose it. I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away."I said, 'Don't just sit there looking at him, start CPR'. She only gave him chest compressions. Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here.

"The service and treatment he received was disgusting."