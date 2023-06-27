A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in broad daylight in Birmingham.

It happened on Alum Rock Road, close to Woodwells Road, just after 12.40pm this afternoon (Tuesday 27 June).

West Midlands Police said it was called to a disorder involving "a number of people with weapons".

The road has been sealed off in both directions from Cotterills Lane and Belchers Lane.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Alum Rock Road at 12.41pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient who was treated for significant injuries before being taken to hospital."