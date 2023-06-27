A man has been hospitalised after being shot in the chest in Bedworth.

Warwickshire Police have said that the victim, who has not been identified, suffered injuries following the shooting in Smorrall Lane last night, June 26.

It is reported that there was a large police presence in the area, which is likely to remain there today.

Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

There were reports on social media that around ten police cars were spotted along the main road last night.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Warwickshire Police issued a statement late last night in which it said that investigations into the shooting were in their 'very early stages' and more detail is likely to emerge today.

The Warwickshire Police statement read: "The investigation is in its very early stages and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information that could help identify those involved in the incident to speak to an officer or call 999.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."