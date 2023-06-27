A man who was stabbed to death on a tram in Nottingham is yet to be identified, police have said.

The 32-year-old was killed on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, at around 11.10am on Monday 26 June.

Police said the incident was an isolated event, but have ramped up patrols in the city to reassure the public.

High-visibility police patrols will be seen across the tram network for the rest of the week to help address concerns tram users may have.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This will have been an extremely distressing incident for passengers and tram staff to witness.

"Violent incidents like this will never be tolerated in our city and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those carrying knives and using knives are caught and prosecuted.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.

"We will be increasing our patrols across the tram network to offer reassurance to the public.

"Our investigation is moving at speed and we will continue to keep the public updated as soon as we can.”

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage to contact 101 quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023.

