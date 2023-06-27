Police are searching the River Soar today as investigations continue into the disappearance of a woman from Leicester, who went missing 17 years ago.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national who was living in Leicester, disappeared on 31 May 2006 and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Police believe there are people living in Leicester's Polish communities who know what happened to Malgorzata.

The search, which is being carried out by police divers, follows a previous search by teams using specialist equipment and specially-trained dogs on 6 June.

It's taking place between the bridges in Mill Lane and Upperton Road that cross the river.

The current investigation involves officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit working alongside colleagues from Poland.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on 6 June on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice remains on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, the senior investigating officer, said: “As with the original search, we are looking for anything that could help us find out what happened to Malgorzata.

“This includes looking for any personal possessions or, potentially, a body. We’ve spoken to a number of people since our appeal earlier this month and I still believe that there are people living in Leicester’s Polish community who know what happened to Malgorzata.

“Her family deserve to know what happened to her and I’d really urge anyone who thinks they have information, but has not yet contacted police, to come forward.”