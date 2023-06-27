A police station in Shropshire was evacuated after a World War Two hand grenade was handed in to the front desk.

West Mercia Police said a 50-metre cordon was put in place around Malinsgate police station in Telford as a precaution on Tuesday 27 June.

People were warned to avoid the area, while a road outside the station was also closed as an Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "As a precaution, Malinsgate police station in Telford has been evacuated and a 50-metre cordon put in place around the building after a WW2 hand grenade was handed in to the front counter earlier this afternoon.

"The road outside the station is also closed. Experts from Explosives Ordnance Disposal are on their way to the station to assess the device and make it safe."

The station has since reopened and the area around has been declared as safe after the grenade was found to be decommissioned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.