A seventh man has been arrested as police continue to investigate the death of a man, who was found lying unconscious by a road in Leicester.

Matthew Schofield, 34, was found in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle, at around 4.20am on Sunday 11 June.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Matthew Schofield was found lying unconscious in Belgrave Road. Credit: Google Maps

Four men - one aged 18, two aged 22 and a 23-year-old – arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder were released under investigation while enquires continue.

A fifth man, 22, also arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.

Another man, 20, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains on police bail.

Detective Inspector Jen Heggs, from the force’s Murder Investigation Team, said: “We continue to investigate the death of Matthew and the circumstances surrounding the incident in the early hours of Sunday 11 June.

“Officers have carried out extensive enquires and we thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist us.

“If there is anyone who has not yet spoken to police but believes they have information that could help – it is not too late to make contact.”