A Tesla driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after 11 people were injured in a crash in the Peak District.

Police were called to the A623 Tideswell crossroads in Derbyshire, near Buxton and Bakewell, at 10.50pm on Saturday 24 June to reports of a serious collision.

Six teenagers and five adults were injured with a number of them suffering serious but not life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Tesla was detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drink-driving.

He has been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

The driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but he has since been released.

A warrant was granted at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found and the driver – a man in his 20s - was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them quoting the reference 23000389069.

