Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 17, was stabbed during a group fight in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police says it received several 999 calls about a fight involving a group on Norton Close, Penn, at around 5.20pm yesterday (Monday 26 June).

Officers found the boy with a stab wound to his leg and put a tourniquet on him - which paramedics said had saved the teen’s life.

His condition is no longer believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later in the evening.

DCI Michael Sansbury, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This was a really serious attack which left a young man badly injured, and it was thanks to the good work of officers at the scene who applied a tourniquet that he has survived.

“We’ve made good progress with the investigation and are working hard to establish what happened and why.

“We know that this be a disturbing incident for people in the area, but we are committed to working in partnership with others to make Wolverhampton a safe city.

”Officers will be in the area today carrying out reassurance patrols.Anyone with information or footage from mobiles phones or CCTV or doorbells has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3974."