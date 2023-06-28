Play Brightcove video

The first beaver has been born in Staffordshire, three months after a beaver family was relocated there from Scotland as part of a breeding programme.

A family of Eurasian beavers was brought to Trentham Gardens earlier this year, to live in a 182-acre enclosure.

Now the first birth so soon after they were introduced is being seen as a major milestone in the project.

Beavers breed once a year, mainly from December to April and litters of usually two to three kits are born in May or June.

The young learn to swim within hours and leave the lodge at one to two months.

Harvey Tweats, a ranger who has worked on the reintroduction, said: “We are thrilled that the beavers have bred and so soon too.

"The kits appear fit and healthy, and it is incredible news for the estate and Staffordshire as a whole.

"This project demonstrates just how successful the relocation of beavers to suitable landscapes can be.

"We’re proud to be bringing back this important keystone species to England andcan’t wait to see the new additions exploring their surroundings.”

Beavers engineer their habitat by felling and coppicing trees, digging canals, burrowing and building dams where greater water depth is needed for their own safety.

They're seen as an asset as they create biodiverse wetlands where many other species can thrive.