ITV Central reporter Phil Brewster reports from outside Derby Crown Court

Warning: Readers may find the details in this article upsetting

A paediatrician has given evidence at the trial of a mother and step-father accused of murdering a ten-month-old baby at his home near Swadlincote in December 2020.

Jacob Crouch collapsed on December 30th 2020 and was later found to have at least 39 rib fractures and 19 visible bruises, as well as a tear in his bowel which led to peritonitis – an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs – and his eventual death.

Gemma Barton, 33, and Craig Crouch, 39, deny murder and other child cruelty offences.

Jacob Crouch lived in a 'culture of cruelty' before he was murdered, a court heard. Credit: PA

Paediatrician Dr Sarah Dixon was asked to give evidence on the extent of Jacob's injuries.

She said it was “not remotely” possible that the rib fractures, multiple bruises and internal injuries suffered by Jacob Crouch could have been caused by the youngster himself, or from everyday activities such as playing, and instead were “inflicted”.

“Jacob suffered repeated physical abuse over a six-month period resulting in bruises to the face and body and many broken ribs," she said.

“In my opinion, many of the bruises present at the time of death were inflicted injuries.

“It’s my opinion that after he was last known to be well on December 29, Jacob suffered inflicted blunt force trauma to the abdomen, perforating his bowel and causing internal bleeding.

“It’s my opinion that the symptoms of peritonitis… would undoubtedly have been present and obvious in the hours prior to Jacob’s death.”

Text messages shown to the jury earlier in the trial showed Barton said to Crouch in October 2020 that her son “gets bruises all the time”.

Barton and Crouch watched on from the dock. Credit: PA

Barton wept as evidence was given, as did members of the public gallery when Dr Dixon summarised her findings. Crouch remained silent throughout.

The prosecution claimed the pair “encouraged and applauded each other” as they assaulted Jacob “on a regular basis”, eventually leading to his death in his cot at his home in Linton.

Texts between the pair showed they at one point referred to him as the “devil”, fed him his own vomit, talked about bathing him in bleach and would send him to bed or smack him for “crying for no reason”, jurors were told.

Barton and Crouch both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and three counts of child cruelty.