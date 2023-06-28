Thousands of Muslims across the Midlands are gathering to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al Adha.

It marks the "feast of sacrifice," and also falls at the end of the Hajj period, where millions of Muslims from around the world journey to holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

The day began with thousands of worshippers gathering for prayers. Credit: BPM

At an event organised by the Green Lane Masjid in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, thousands gathered for prayers and a day of festivities.

Children look on during prayers in Small Heath park. Credit: BPM

As well as prayers, there was also a funfair and stalls. Imam Mustafa Hussein, who gave a sermon, said: "It's been a lovely day like it always is for Eid. Today is about spreading as much love, peace and happiness as possible."

People visit the funfair in Small Heath. Credit: BPM

The event typically attracts thousands of believers from across the region.

The event in Small Heath runs into the evening. Credit: BPM

The festival technically runs until Sunday, with people celebrating typically cooking special sweet dishes and exchanging gifts.

Worshippers in Wolverhampton. Credit: ITV

Prayers also took place in Wolverhampton, as well as in Leicester.