In pictures: The Midlands celebrates Eid al Adha
Thousands of Muslims across the Midlands are gathering to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al Adha.
It marks the "feast of sacrifice," and also falls at the end of the Hajj period, where millions of Muslims from around the world journey to holy sites in Saudi Arabia.
At an event organised by the Green Lane Masjid in Small Heath Park in Birmingham, thousands gathered for prayers and a day of festivities.
As well as prayers, there was also a funfair and stalls. Imam Mustafa Hussein, who gave a sermon, said: "It's been a lovely day like it always is for Eid. Today is about spreading as much love, peace and happiness as possible."
The event typically attracts thousands of believers from across the region.
The festival technically runs until Sunday, with people celebrating typically cooking special sweet dishes and exchanging gifts.
Prayers also took place in Wolverhampton, as well as in Leicester.