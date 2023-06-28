James Maddison completes move to Tottenham from Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has signed for Tottenham Hotspur after five years with the Foxes.

He signs for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £40 million.

The 26-year-old made 203 appearances for Leicester in all competitions scoring 55 goals.

During his five year spell, he won the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021 and reached a European semi-final in 2022.

Maddison made his international debut for England while playing for Leicester, against Montenegro in November 2019.

He was also chosen as part of Gareth Southgate's squad to represent England in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Coventry-born midfielder leaves Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League in May.