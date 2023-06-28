Some schools are having to switch smoke detectors to heat sensors to prevent vaping by children setting off alarms during lessons and exams, MPs have heard.

The Health and Social Care Committee was told about vaping rates in schools, with headteachers being forced to monitor toilets due to the number of children using e-cigarettes.

In evidence to the MPs' inquiry on youth vaping, Laranya Caslin, headteacher at St George's Academy in Sleaford in Lincolnshire, which teaches children aged 11 to 18, told of her problems in tackling youth vaping.

St George's Academy in Sleadord. Credit: Google Maps.

Mrs Caslin told MPs: "We have a significant proportion of students vaping and they're vaping regularly and, in some cases, making excuses to leave lessons to go to the toilet to vape.

"I think we have seen across our catchment area a significant increase (in vaping).

"My head student team would estimate the proportion to be around 25% of students at the school (who) are vaping and the local police - who we work really closely with - would echo that from their experience in the market square around the town.

"Contrasting that to number of students smoking cigarettes pre-pandemic - that was very rarely an issue in school, so this is a much bigger issue."

Asked about youngsters' motivation to vape, Mrs Caslin said there was a perception it was "cool" and youngsters were subject to peer pressure.

"And then I think once they're vaping, the level of addiction we're seeing is perhaps higher than it would have been amongst smokers," she added.

There have been some calls for disposable vapes to be banned. Credit: PA

She also pointed out how vape flavours are appealing to youngsters, adding that "some of them read like a sweet shop, so gummy bear, slushy, but also unicorn milk, unicorn frappe...

"So I think you're talking even young teen, potentially pre-teen, being drawn into that."

Later, MPs also questioned John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association, and Marcus Saxton, chairman of the Independent British Vape Trade Association.

In a sometimes tense exchange with MPs, the pair denied their members were promoting flavours to children.

Mr Dunne was asked whether it was "convenient" that he was arguing there was an issue with shops selling to underage children, when really there was a problem with e-cigarettes themselves.

He said "these products have been around well over 15 years, they are the most successful way that adults quit smoking here in the UK", adding that "flavours are extremely important to adults, that's one of the reasons vaping is so successful".

The pair denied the industry was trying to hook a new generation of youngsters on nicotine.