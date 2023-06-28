Man charged with murder of Owen Fairclough in Derbyshire

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Owen Fairclough in Breaston.

Jack Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard in Nottingham, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 28 June).

Officers said a 21-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man have also been arrested in connection with Owen’s death. They remain in police custody.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a man was found on a path near Risley Lane on Friday 23 June at around 7.20pm.

The man has been named as 21-year-old Owen Fairclough. Family liaison officers are supporting Owen’s family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting the reference 23000386781.