Villa Park is currently unrecognisable as the once pristine pitch has been transformed into a dirt bike arena.

The normally perfectly manicured turf has been buried under a sea of dirt, ahead of the World Supercross Championship which comes to Birmingham for the British Grand Prix on Saturday 1 July.

The pitch is ready for the dirt bikes to arrive Credit: World Supercross Championship

350 trucks are moving more than 7,000 tonnes of dirt onto the pitch to prepare it for 40 of the world’s top Supercross racers to do battle for their share of a $250,000 prize.