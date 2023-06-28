The family of a 21-year-old man allegedly murdered in Nottinghamshire have paid tribute to him.

Police launched a murder investigation after Owen Fairclough's body was found on a path near Risley Lane in Breaston on Friday.

Owen's loved ones described him as a homely, kind person with his whole future to look forward to. In a statement, they described him as "a loving young man" who "loved his family and his job."“He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking. Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day. We are devastated to lose him.”

Police say Owen's body was found of Risley Lane in Breaston. Credit: Google Maps.

21-year-old Jack Towell, from Castle Boulevard in Nottingham, has since been charged with murder.

He was been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Two other men, aged 21 and 30, have also been arrested and remain in police custody, with police appealing for further witnesses.