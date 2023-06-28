Police in Birmingham are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Sparkhill area of the city on Tuesday night (27 June).

Officers were called to Stratford Road after reports of disorder shortly after 8pm.

Stratford Road was closed near to Hillfield Road. Two men have been taken to hospital with stab injuries.

In a tweet Birmingham Police wrote: " We closed part of the Stratford Road in Sparkhill, in Birmingham after (we) were called to a report of a disorder shortly after 8pm. "The Stratford Road (is) closed near to Hillfield Road after two men were taken to hospital with stab injuries."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.