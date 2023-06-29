Betfair "could have done more" to help a gambling addict who was making as many as 100 bets a day, before he took his own life, a coroner has said.

Father-of-two Luke Ashton had previously accumulated £18,000 in debts before he took his own life, the first inquest of its kind has heard.

Coroner Ivan Cartwright concluded at Leicester Coroner's Court that a gambling disorder contributed to his death.

Luke Ashton, 40, from Leicester, died in April 2021, after having longstanding problems with gambling, his wife, Annie, told the inquest.

The hearing is thought to be the first time a gambling operator has been formally involved in an inquest.

It was attended by representatives of Flutter UK & Ireland, the parent company of the gambling operator Betfair, which was made an "interested person" at the inquest.

Ashton told the inquest her husband had a gambling addiction that he did not understand or recognise, and that it was causing him pain and harm.

He admitted to her that he had taken out loans and accumulated a debt of about £18,000 in 2019, she said.

Examinations of Ashton’s betting records showed he gambled up to 100 times a day, including early in the morning and late at night when his wife was in bed, the coroner, Ivan Cartwright, was told.

Prof Clare Gerada, the president of the Royal College of GPs, who specialises in addiction issues, told the inquest that Ashton put bets on greyhound racing and women’s netball.

In a report on his death, Gerada said Ashton was suffering with a “longstanding and pervasive gambling disorder” and not depression.

ITV News Central has contacted Flutter Entertainment for a comment.

