A horrified couple who were travelling on a canal in Staffordshire have vowed to quit boating, after they were covered in human waste by a man dancing on a bridge above.

The incident happened on the Trent and Mersey Canal in Stone on Sunday 18 June.

A man who was moored up next to the couple said they were targeted at the bridge on Whitebridge Lane.

He said their 'traumatic experience' was 'still affecting them days later.

He had earlier posted on a Canal World forum: "Today I have learnt of a terrible event that took place on Sunday 18th or Monday 19th June 2023.

"A couple were going through lock 31 prior to bridge 96 on the Trent and Mersey on their narrowboat."A male of around 50 years old of average build with blond curly hair was on the towpath. He was doing a dance with his hands above his shoulders saying to them 'I am going to p*** on you'."He had a bicycle and went further down the towpath. They saw his bike at bridge 96 and then he appeared above them on the bridge, again doing the dance as they approached."He then dropped bottles of urine and then the elsan cassette full of excrement on them. Being the coward that he is he then took off on his bike before they could get to him."They carried on to the water point at bridge 95. Nearby permanent moorers [near the former Joules brewery] came to their aid to help them clean their boat."Has anyone heard of this happening before in Stone? Does anyone think they know who he is? A male of around 50 years old. He has a bicycle. He has fair hair which is curly and scruffy. He was doing a sort of monkey dance!!"He needs to be stopped, because he WILL do this again. The couple who have been boating for 10 years are now going back to their mooring, then going home with a view to selling their boat, which is sad."Staffordshire Police and the Canal and River Trust have been contacted for comment.