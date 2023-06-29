Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on the M6 Northbound in Staffordshire, following an accident between a lorry and a car which closed the carriageway.

Traffic was held between Junction 11 for the A460 (Cannock) to Junction 12 for the A5 (Gailey) for around 2 hours this morning (Thursday 29 June).

All lanes have now reopened, but motorists are being warned of residual delays of up to 45 minutes.

Emergency services were at the scene this morning.

Posting to Twitter, National Highways said: " The vehicles involved have now been recovered from the scene and contractors have removed the debris from lane 1. "Traffic Officers have reopened all of the lanes with residual delays of 45 minutes on the approach."