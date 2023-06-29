A gang of armed robbers from Derby who used a dating app to lure a man to a terrifying knifepoint robbery, have been jailed.

Michael Matthews and Morgan Allkins, both aged 21, and a third youth, contacted a man in his 60s on a dating website and exchanged detailed.

They arranged to meet two days later on February 18 2023, at Ye Olde Spa Inne in Abbey Street - but following further contact, it was suggested they meet at a dead end on part of Balfour Road.

When the victim arrived in his car, dad-of-two Allkins had positioned himself and the victim became aware of two mother men.Prosecutor Catherine Picardo, said during the trial at Derby Crown Court: "One of them got in the front passenger seat and the other two men descended on the car and got into the rear seats. One of them had on him what was described as a large knife and the three men started shouting and one of them held the knife to his neck.“The victim was instructed to hand over the keys or he would be stabbed. He was terrified as he was told ‘get in the back of the car or I will stab you’.”

Miss Picardo said the men then stole the car and the victim called 999.

Matthews, Allkins and the youth then fled in the Mazda but it was spotted and stopped by police near Pride Park and all three were arrested.

The two men and youth arranged to meet the victim in a dead-end off Balfour Road in Derby. Credit: Google Maps

In his victim impact statement, the man who was robbed told how his physical and mental health has been “all over the place” since then. He said: “I am scared to look outside, I have devastating nightmares and I feel physically sick they will come back and find me. I can’t even look at a knife on the TV or a film anymore, I shudder and have to look away.”Jailing the older pair, both aged 21, Recorder Tim Spruce said: “This was, on any interpretation, a horrific incident which would leave a lasting effect on the victim. The victim's personal statement which you have just heard makes it plain the effect on him has been significant.“He is unable to sleep, he is on edge, he is scared for his safety and he is scared of repercussions. Each of you has pleaded guilty to a single count of robbery and the prosecution’s case is that you, together with another, planned an armed attack upon (the victim).“You made threats with knives and a large bladed article was produced and it is suggested that one of you held it to his throat as part of your demands for his property. He was on his own and he was vulnerable.”

Tim Savage, defending Allkins, said his client has no previous convictions of any kind and has two young daughters. He said: “His remorse is deep, his shame is very deep and he is extremely sorry for what he has done. He is someone who is perhaps naive and easily led.”

Justin Ablott, for said Matthews, who does have previous convictions including four years for wounding, was also “still a relatively young man with a troubled history and little in the way of support”.

He said: “Even when the offence was taking place he was saying to himself ‘what on earth am I doing?’ He wishes he had listened to those voices.”Matthews, of Harrison Street, Stockbrook, was jailed for five years and three months and Allkins, of Portland Street, Pear Tree, was sent to prison for four-and-a-half years.

Each of these was also handed a three-year restraining order not to contact the victim or go to any address where they believe him to be.It was not said in court what sentence the youth involved, whose identity is protected by law, received when his case was sent to Derby Youth Court.