A man who was stabbed to death onboard a tram in Nottingham has been named as 'dedicated father and chef', Kyle Knowles.

Mr Knowles, 32, from Sherwood died after he was stabbed on a tram approaching Highbury Vale tram stop at around 11.10am on Monday 26 June.

A man, 24, was arrested at the scene and remains under arrest in hospital after suffering injuries to his hands.

A statement released by Mr Knowles' family described him as: "A dedicated father and chef with a loving soul and cheeky character, who was yet to find his place on this Earth.

"You’ve now returned to the place where stardust is made, reunited with friends you once lost."

They added: "Left behind is a loving mother, father, three brothers and your children, who all love you very much, and will see you again one day.

"Until then, set the table and pour the drinks."

High-visibility patrols have increased both onboard trams and in the area following the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police says officers will be continuing to provide reassurance to the public and addressing any concerns they may have.

Credit: ITV News Central

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are very much with all of Mr Knowles’ family and friends at what is an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew him.

“What happened on Monday we know has caused concern among the community, but I want to reassure people we have a team of highly skilled detectives working extremely hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“This incident took place on a tram with other passengers and staff onboard and we know what people witnessed on Monday will have affected them – which is why we want to make people aware of the Notts Victim CARE system where you can speak to a trained professional for emotional support.

“I also want to reassure people that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“This remains an ongoing investigation that is moving at speed, but I still want to urge anyone with any information, especially mobile phone footage, to come forward. Any piece of information or footage you give us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information, who has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June.