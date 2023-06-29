A man who murdered his partner in a "savage beating" before dumping her body in a ditch, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Alan Edney, 31, of Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of the murder of Kerry Owen, 35, after a four week trial at Worcester Crown Court.

Ms Owen's body was discovered by a man walking his dog in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood on 27 May last year.

The man’s dog discovered a pool of blood and Kerry’s body was found nearby.

The court heard that Edney had killed Ms Owen in a "savage beating before dumping her body in a ditch, which he attempted to conceal with grass cuttings."

Edney told elaborate lies to cover his tracks, telling family members Kerry had been killed in a hit and run collision and that he had accompanied her body to hospital.

He even claimed he had been taken to a police station to give a statement about the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Gerry Smith, led the murder investigation.

Following Edney’s conviction today, he said:

“Edney spent the hours after he had killed Kerry elaborately covering his tracks; instead of calling for an ambulance after he had brutally attacked her, he sought to cover her body and hide his involvement. He contacted her family and told them she had been killed in a hit and run collision.

“Even after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder he continued to lie, telling officers he had alibis. He later told officers in custody he had been in bed at the time Kerry was killed.

“However, our investigation uncovered Edney’s elaborate web of lies with extensive enquiries, which included forensic, house to house and CCTV enquiries. This proved his account was false and he was in fact responsible for her murder.

“Edney will now face the consequences of his violent and deceitful actions and while today’s verdict will not undo a horrific killing, I hope it brings some solace to Kerry’s family that justice has been done.”

He has been sentenced to a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.