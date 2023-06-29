A man has died after being fatally stabbed in Birmingham city centre this morning (Thursday 29 June).

Emergency services were called to an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 6.00am.

West Midlands Police said a "young man" was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Three people - two men, aged 18 and 21, and a woman, 20, - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police said a "young man" was found with serious injuries and died at the scene. Credit: BPM Media

A statement read: "We've arrested three people on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham this morning (June 29). We were called to an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 6am."A young man was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him. "We're in the very early stages of our enquiries and there will remain a police presence while we carry out our investigations and provide reassurance in the area. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and can assist our enquiries."Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 576 of June 29."

A section of Bradford Road in Digbeth remains cordoned off to the public and detectives are at the scene.There is also some travel disruption with buses diverted from the area.

A National Express spokesperson said: "Due to an ongoing Police incident on Bradford Street in the City Centre we are changing the current diversion for our 50 service via: Bradford street, right onto Alcester street, left Digbeth high street in both directions."