Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man, who was found dead in a Derbyshire village.

The body of Owen Fairclough, 21, was found on a path near Risley Lane in Breaston on Friday 23 June, at around 7.20pm.

Jason Hill, 21, of Derby Road, Risley, and David Oswald, 30, of Granville Square, Birmingham, have both been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday 29 June).

The pathway where a man's body was found is near the Navigation Inn Pub in Breaston. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Jack Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, has also been charged with murder.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday 30 June.

Owen's loved ones described him as a homely, kind person with his whole future to look forward to.

In a statement, they described him as "a loving young man" who "loved his family and his job."“He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking. Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day. We are devastated to lose him.”