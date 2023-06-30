A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Birmingham party which had been advertised on social media.

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the victim was attacked at an apartment on Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 6am on Thursday, 29 June.

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody today. Three people - two men, aged 18 and 21, and a woman, 20, - were arrested on suspicion of murder but were later bailed pending further inquiries.

Police appealed to people who were in and around the area at the time of the incident to contact them. They said they believed there were a number of people who were at the apartment or nearby at the time.

West Midlands Police said a "young man" was found with serious injuries and died at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Jim Mahon, said: "The apartment was being used as a venue for a party which had been advertised through social media platforms. We believe a large amount of people either attended the party or had their attention drawn to the noise and large presence there.

"We believe people may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident. We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event. Also for the public to send in any media that may assist.

"We are supporting the victim's family who are understandably devastated at the loss of their loved one in such tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain firmly with them. We need to fully understand the circumstances that led to this young man's death."

Floral tributes have been left at a murder scene in Birmingham. The area remains cordoned off.

Anyone with information can access the police portal here where people can leave information and any footage that they may have taken. Or they can contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 576 of 29/6/23. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111.