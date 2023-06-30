A decision to build a controversial super prison in Leicestershire has been further delayed.

A ruling on the 1,700-place prison to be built on land adjacent to the existing HMP Gartree site was originally meant to be announced in early April.

That was postponed until May after new evidence detailed concerns about bus routes, prisoner numbers and staffing.

This decision was then delayed again, with the new announcement date set for next Monday, 3 July, as "further time [was] required to consider this case".

Now, Harborough District Council has been told not to expect a ruling until Monday, September 4.

A letter sent to the authority on behalf of Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "Further time is required to consider this case, and unfortunately it will not be possible to reach a decision on this appeal by July 3." It is Mr Gove who is set to decide on the case.

The final say on whether to approve the prison was passed over to the Government after the Ministry of Justice appealed the unanimous refusal of the plans by Harborough District Council's planning committee in April last year.

The roads around the site in the village of Gartree are not considered suitable for a large increase in traffic, campaigners against the prison say.

The MoJ had argued public transport from Market Harborough would ease the burden of extra staff and visitors on the roads. However, Leicestershire County Council was then carrying out a review of subsidised bus services as it could not afford to keep them all running - with the route between Gartree and Market Harborough in the firing line.

This review has been paused as new funding was received, but this money is considered a temporary solution by the council which has emphasised the review has not been halted for good.

The Ministry of Justice wants to build a new £300 million 'super jail' in the next four years next to HMP Gartree Credit: Ministry of Justice

Local MP Neil O'Brien wrote to Mr Gove saying there could potentially end up being no public transport between the town and village, which was the reason for the first delay.

He also highlighted the issue of prisoner population numbers, which the campaign group 'Gartree Action Group' had noticed were lower than earlier forecasts. Responding to the latest delay, Mr O'Brien said: "Fingers crossed for the right result - we have explored every avenue to fight this."

Newly appointed leader of Harborough District Council, Phil Knowles, has also long campaigned against the new prison - including so-far unanswered calls for Mr Gove to visit the site before making his decision.

Harborough District Council has been told not to expect a ruling until September 4 Credit: ITV News Central

He said: "This added delay is, for most, an unexpected development. Though I'm sure the department will argue there are reasons why the Secretary of State cannot visit the site let's hope they will use the extra time afforded by the delay, to find a way that will enable Mr Gove come here in person."

"This is not about lobbying the Secretary of State.

"This is about encouraging that, before the decision is made, Mr Gove takes time out to see the site at first hand, look at the roads and the infrastructure. See for himself the reasons for the concerns raised. My invitation to him remains on the table and I hope to see him here sooner rather than later."

Gartree Action Group, set up to oppose the construction of the new prison, said the delay was frustrating, but members hope it means the proper consideration is being given to the suitability of the proposal.

Member Diana Cook said: "While we are frustrated this matter continues to linger on, we are taking this news positively because we hope it means that more time and consideration is being given to the decision process. We would like to once again stress our strong opposition to this proposed development.

"The government's plans to build England's largest category B prison in such a rural setting would go against obligations to sustainable development and would create dangerous levels traffic for surrounding schools, villages and tourist attractions. We also believe this appeal is against the democratic process and disrespects the decision of Harborough District Council and its local plan."

