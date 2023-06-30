Police hunt three suspects after Good Samaritan assaulted in Rugby

Officers are searching for three men after a Good Samaritan was allegedly assaulted when they went to check on men behaving suspiciously outside a nearby home.

Police received a report of a male being assaulted in Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton at 1.13am this morning, Friday 29 June.

Officer said a man had gone to investigate three people who looked to be trying to break in to a caravan at a nearby property.

Police were on the scene in less than four minutes, but the offenders had already fled in the direction of Alwyn Road.

The victim was injured, but didn’t require hospital treatment. Officers then conducted an in-depth search of the surrounding area.

Police said the three suspects were dressed in dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said: “This was a brazen and cowardly attack and we are now putting a lot of resources into making sure we can track down the suspects.

“Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for the time being and we are conducting door-to-door enquiries.

“Thankfully, the victim didn’t require hospital treatment, and this sort of incident remains incredibly rare in Rugby.

“Please call us if you saw or heard anything suspicious on Lime Tree Avenue or the surrounding area at the time – and if you are nearby and you have CCTV, please check it.

“If you see what you believe to be a crime in progress, please call us on 999 straight away.

“Rugby station has officers ready to deploy to an emergency 24/7, and we can be there very quickly to make sure everything is alright.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.