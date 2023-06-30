Fresh concerns over allegations of misogynistic behaviour and sexual harassment at University Hospitals Birmingham have been revealed.

A follow up review into concerns raised at the Trust was published on Friday.

It backed up previous claims of bullying and coercive behaviour by management.

'Disturbing' reports of bullying, a 'toxic atmosphere' and coercive leadership are some of the concerns highlighted in the first review into patient safety.

That review focusing on patient safety and governance also followed the conclusion of an inquest into the suicide of a junior doctor, Dr Vaishnavi Kumar, who worked at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and had said she felt 'belittled' at work.

What areas of concern did the new review highlight?

Concerns over General Medical Council referrals and the overall processes around this in place at the Trust

Concerns over the integrity of data entry in cardiac surgery

Concerns over allegations of misogynistic behaviour and sexual harassment

What recommendations has the review made?

In addition to those in the the first review:

An evaluation of progress after the first two reviews, taking place sooner than April 2024 (this has been agreed by the trust and the ICB).

The system (NHSE/CQC) formally acknowledges that the new board is given time and space to make its improvements, recognising the significant load that all this analysis and review is playing on an already stretched hospital.

Whilst not fully formed yet, recommendations will be made on certain areas of management information that should be supplied to the board to help assess progress on culture.

That an external review of referrals to the General Medical Council during the period of 2014-2022 is conducted.

Why are reviews taking place?

In December 2022, the NHS announced there would be three reviews carried out by Professor Mike Bewick, former National Deputy Medical Director at NHS England - commissioned by the Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust employs over 22,400 people at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, Good Hope Hospital and Solihull Hospital.

Professor Mike Bewick, Lead External Reviewer said: "Our review, commissioned by NHS Birmingham and Solihull, has allowed us to provide UHB staff, patients and stakeholders an important and confidential space to share their views, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have been part of this process.

"While it is positive to note that good progress has been made against the recommendations set out in the initial phase of the review, it is vital that UHB now further builds on lessons learned and that the recommendations made across the four key areas continue to be actioned with pace to ensure further improvements are seen at the Trust."

David Melbourne, Chief Executive at NHS Birmingham and Solihull said: "This follow up report provides assurance that University Hospitals Birmingham has taken all of the recommendations from the initial review seriously, with good progress having already been made across a number of areas.

"Their improvement journey will be a long one, and while we have seen the beginnings of change, much work is still to be done to create a lasting and different culture across all levels and disciplines, and across all hospital sites."

The Trust says areas will be looked at in more detail through the ongoing culture review, and says progress has been made against recommendations in the first report published earlier this year.