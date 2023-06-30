Bin strikes in Sandwell have been postponed as discussions between Serco and the GMB Union have led to an agreement to pause industrial action while discussions continue.

Refuse workers have been taking part in industrial action for almost four weeks, but discussions are still ongoing between Serco and the GMB union to resolve the issue.

Sandwell Council says crews are working to catch up on missed collections and collecting garden waste bins.

Bin collections for over 125,000 homes in Sandwell faced weeks of disruption as a result of a dispute.

The strike saw action taken by street cleansing teams, tip workers and those who drive and load bin lorries.

Bin workers are employed by Serco, contracted by Sandwell Council.

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "Discussions between Serco and GMB have led to an agreement to postpone industrial action while discussions are ongoing."Our hope is that bin collections will return to normal as quickly as possible.

"Crews are working hard to catch up on refuse collections and this work will continue tomorrow (Saturday)."On Monday (3 July), crews will be focussing on continuing to deal with the backlog of domestic waste and collecting garden waste bins.

"All waste, including black bags, will be collected as quickly as possible.Food waste collections will also resume on Monday for households with a Monday collection.

Refuse workers were on strike for nine days after rejecting a pay offer claming it was a "real terms pay cut". Credit: ITV News Central

"We will update you as soon as possible on when recycling collections can resume, but it is hoped this will be at some point next week."If your grey bins have not been emptied, please leave them out and crews will be with you as soon as possible.

"We would again like to thank residents for their patience during this period of industrial action.

"The tip remains open, every day including weekends from 7am until 4pm. Currently, car drivers do not need to book an appointment but will need to show proof of address (Council Tax bill or utility bill).