Every parent I've spoken to about trying to get support for their child with a Special Educational Need or Disability (SEND) has described it as a battle.

The system is broken they say - and many of them feel the same after months, often years of fighting.

Even the MP responsible for SEND, the Children and Families minister Claire Coutinho says in a message to parents on the government website that she knows getting the education their child deserves 'can feel like a full-time job'.

In March, the government announced a £2.6 billion package of reforms which includes building more specialist schools and training more educational psychologists.

But for those who need help now, it can be hard to feel hopeful.

In our exclusive poll of 500 parents of SEND children across the Midlands, just under half said, when they get support, it's good. But it's the getting there that's the problem.

For the third part of my series The Right to Learn, I spent a day in two specialist schools where children with SEND flourish and are given every chance to realise their hopes and dreams.

At The Westminster School in Rowley Regis, headteacher Oliver Flowers told me that for many families, a place at the school comes after years of form filling, assessments and appeals.

Headteacher Oliver Flowers said the most important thing when a pupil starts is to make sure they & their family feel happy & safe. Credit: ITV Central

"I think eventually after a couple of months, the (parents') guard comes down. They don't feel as though they're battling the system anymore and they feel that they've they've found their place for their young person," he said.

"So our philosophy at school is: 'safe, happy and learning together'. So actually when a young person comes into our school we focus on making sure that they feel safe and happy first because if we can do that, then the rest of their education can flourish as a consequence."

His school in Sandwell has 290 pupils aged between seven and 19 with moderate or severe learning difficulties and additional needs.

Educational psychologist Kirsty works with pupil Harry Credit: ITV Central

It has excellent facilities and an incredible atmosphere. Like most schools, funding is an issue. The large sensory room is an important therapeutic space used multiple times throughout the day although it cost around £35,000 to convert it from the old drama studio.

But one of the schools' biggest financial problems is also its greatest asset - the building itself.

Built as part of a Private Finance initiative (PFI) the amount they have to find to pay for it is spiralling each year.

"It costs us the best part of £1,000,000 per year to keep and that's growing. It's doubled within the space of six years. There's nothing that we can control but we're still having to be burdened with that cost pressure," said Mr Flowers.

The Westminster ethos is all about helping pupils feel comfortable to be themselves and burn bright.

One teenager Nina told me how the school had changed her life.

"Westminster is the best," she said. "I mean, my old school was not the best place for me, some of the kids found interesting ways to interact with me. Here it just feels so much nicer you know. The teachers are her to help you , if you're a visual learner they'll do that, if you can't sit still in a classroom for long, they're okay with that."

And it's not just about doing well at school, the whole curriculum is geared to preparing pupils for when they leave - in all aspects of their lives.

The school has lots of links to businesses so pupils can go on placement and even a school shop which has just opened which pupils are supported to staff.

Nationally, only around 5% of people with a learning disability go on to paid employment but here they're bucking the trend.

Mr Flowers said: "We have between 25 to 35% of our young people that will leave school, that will go into employment or an employment pathway.

"You know, we've got our own shop now. That's a highlight for me because it's putting our money where our mouth is in the local community and showcasing the students' talents."

Over in the East Midlands on the outskirts of Leicester, I also visited Ellesmere College, another specialist school with a warm and friendly atmosphere that you notice as soon as you walk in the door.

Pupils aged four to 19 all have an Education Health and Care plan or EHCP outlining the particular support they need and there's an emphasis on helping them prepare for adulthood and independence.

Executive principal Steph Beale said: "I think we're lucky as a special school that we're able to be a bit more flexible than our mainstream colleagues. We've got our Ellesmere qualities that run throughout all our curriculum so our young people get taught to be respectful, resilient, confident and independent.

"And our preparation for adulthood and careers curriculum feeds all the way through all the other subjects like a golden thread. Because we recognise that's the most important part of the curriculum for our young people who want to contribute to society when they leave."

On the day I filmed, there was lots going on. One classroom had been turned into a dental surgery with the children taking turns at being dentist, receptionist and patient.

A classroom is turned into a dental surgery for a day to teach pupils at Ellesmere College mportant life skills Credit: ITV Central

Others were making the most of the warm weather to tidy up the garden.

Inside, older students gathered for an assembly where fellow pupil Sulaymon told them about his work placement at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

He's working with the maintenance team to check the safety of hospital equipment and is in the process of securing a paid job.

"Since when I turned six, I was taking vacuum cleaners apart. It's really easy if you have a passion about it because I'm doing something that I love and I'm happy."

Sulaymon at work at the Leicester Royal Infirmary as part of Project Search Credit: ITV Central

Along with other students like Laila who's in catering and Roshni in linen, it's thanks to a scheme called Project Search which is working with Ellesmere to increase the numbers of young people with learning disabilities getting into meaningful paid work.

Tyler's been working as a porter. He has recently won a permanent role and just this week took home his first pay packet.

"It's a good place to be," he said. "We do more work than school so it's brilliant. Talking to patients, talking to people, it's a good skill to have when you're being social."

All week we've been hearing about the difficulties young people with additional needs can have getting the right support - students at schools like Ellesmere College and The Westminster are proof that when it's forthcoming, they go far.