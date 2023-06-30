A woman from Birmingham has been jailed for causing the death of an elderly patient she attacked in hospital.

Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital when she launched an unprovoked assault on the 83-year-old, who was also a patient at the time, in January 2021.

As nurses and another patient came to her aid they too were attacked, receiving minor injuries.

The elderly woman suffered a fractured skull and died from her injuries three weeks later.

Wilson had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding, and initially claimed to have no memory of the events that morning when she had punched her victim repeatedly and banged her head off the floor.

However, the 56-year-old from Radnor Road, Handsworth later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on 18 April 2023.

Today (30 June), she was jailed for seven years, and will spend a further five years on licence.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our Homicide Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady’s family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances.

"They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure."