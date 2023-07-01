A teenager has been charged with murder after an aspiring footballer who "exuded happiness" was stabbed to death at a party in Birmingham.

Ashley Day, 20, died at a party in Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 6am on Thursday 29 June.

His family have paid tribute to their "loving and passionate boy", who was due to start university this year.

They said: “Ashley was a very well-mannered and loving boy. He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy.

"He had a great love for music. He’d just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

"He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family," they added.

"Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody.

"His smile was infectious and his sense of humour was out of this world. Our hearts are bleeding for our model son."

Gurveer Bhandal, 18, has been charged with Ashley's murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

Police are urging witnesses at the apartment party, which was advertised on social media, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police said: “We are supporting Ashley’s family at this awful time

"While we have now charged a man with this murder, we believe there may still be people who may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident.

“We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event."

Two other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released and will face no further action.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 576 of 29 June.

