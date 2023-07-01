Play Brightcove video

A sculpture made from 100,000 blades seized by the police nationwide has arrived in Lichfield as part of a campaign to raise awareness of knife crime.

The district’s residents came to see the unveiling of the iconic 27 ft tall Knife Angel next to District Council House in Frog Lane.

It'll be there for the month of July.

Completed in 2018 by sculptor Alfie Bradley in conjunction with the British Ironwork Centre, the sculpture is a poignant tribute to people who have lost their lives to the violent use of a blade.

The Knife Angel’s visit to Lichfield has been funded by Staffordshire’s Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue.

The sculpture aims to raise awareness and educate and its backed by a month of activities that have been scheduled to take place on the Frog Lane site and across the district.

These include first aid training, the installation of a new defibrillator in the city and Knife Bins - where blades can be deposited – sited at four locations: Tesco Extra and Morrisons in Lichfield, Morrisons in Burntwood and Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council said: We know that knife crime across the region and nationally is on the increase, so we really want to drive that message home to all of our people here within Litchfield District that we shouldn't be complacent.

"And it really just acts as that catalyst of conversation about carrying knives, particularly with our kids.

"We've got 33 school visits school vists planned for the month of July so we hope to reach many thousands of people, right throughout the month with our key message of knife adn safety.

The district’s residents came to see the unveiling of the iconic 27 ft tall Knife Angel next to District Council House in Frog Lane. Credit: ITV Central

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre in Shropshire, organised and founded the structure.

He said: "The Angel is a symbol of peace in all religions, in all faiths, in all races.

"The hands are outstretched, open, bemused expression across the angels face. It's wondering why there's all this violence and angst on the British streets.

"Every city, every town that hosts the angel is obligated to doing 30 days of intense youth engagement, over anti-violence, over aggression, and hopefully those youths that are addressed take on the mantel of being a national anti-violence champion for their country.