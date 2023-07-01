Police are investigating after a man died following a hit and run in Birmingham today (July 1).

The pedestrian is suspected to have been struck at around 2am on Washwood Heath Road near the junction with Bennetts Road.

He was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene shortly after.

Police are now searching for the driver and have urged them to come forward and "do the right thing."

Sargent Stuart Edge, from West Midlands Police, said: "I’d urged the driver of the vehicle which hit this pedestrian to do the right thing and come forward, before we come to arrest them.

"We’re working hard to understand exactly what happened, and would urge anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”