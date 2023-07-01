Two men have been charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg.

The incident happened in Wolverhampton after police responded to calls about a fight involving a group on Norton Close, Penn.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrived and put a tourniquet on the victim, which paramedics said had saved the teenager's life.

Jack Zammitt and Shakai Clarke, both 18, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear before city magistrates on Saturday 1 July.

They are also both charged with possession of a bladed article.

